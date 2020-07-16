Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is 'fine' if there isn't a Deadpool 3; Wants a solo film for Josh Brolin's Cable

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld opened up about Deadpool 3. He said he would be okay if the franchise doesn't release another movie.

Marvel Studios has been quiet about their plans for Deadpool in Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Ryan Reynolds revealed he visited the studios' office last year, there hasn't been a formal announcement about the franchise's future under Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans are hoping to hear something on with regard to Deadpool 3, creator Rob Liefeld has admitted he would be "fine" if there wasn't a new Deadpool movie in the making. Speaking in an interview with Collider, he shared his thoughts.

"You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird," he said.

The international publication asked the creator if he would like to see Josh Brolin's Cable in a solo movie. Liefeld said Cable could have his own movie series. "Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted…. In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric," he said.

Would you want Cable to have a series of his own? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Collider

Share your comment ×