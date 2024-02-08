Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Leaves Marvel; Says Happy To Retire On His Own Terms

Deadpool 3 would be the last work of its original creator - Rob Liefeld. This shocking news of the American comic book writer’s early exit has shattered the hearts of many. From the first appearance of Deadpool in 1990 to its present third feature film coming out in July 2024, fans were just beginning to feel that the coolest character of the MCU will continue his adventures for years to come. Although Rob is leaving it is not the end at all, as he gives the reasons behind his exit, latest update on his last work, and the future of the Deadpool franchise. Find all the details about Rob Liefeld’s retirement below.

Why is Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld retiring?

After a year filled with hectic projects and deteriorating health, the 56-year-old decided to retire early. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool creator mentioned that a decade ago he felt he would love doing his work till 70, but it didn’t go as per his plan. About his constant health concerns, the comic creator said, “But the eyes and the hands, and the aches and the pains — they have a different timetable, I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older. The last year’s worth of work was the hardest to produce.”

Rob has worked on over 1000 Deadpool pages since the character’s debut in 1990. There are 150 plus covers and 45 different no.1 issue. Last year’s Deadpool: Badder Blood is also a part of it. The writer-creator now experiences pain in his hands while drawing, which adds to his discomfort pushing him to retire. Deadpool 3 is officially his last work, with his own creation coming to life in a feature film. Ryan Reynolds has done justice to this offbeat character and the makers have worked really hard on the film. Speaking about his last work, the creator says, “I can’t continue to grind like this, so why not make the last grind something memorable?”

Is there any other comic book of Rob Liefeld coming?

The writer-comic specialist is onto something exciting for his fans before he leaves the field for the better. Will it be a Deadpool universe? Something along the lines of Spiderman? Or even crazier? The 56-year-old has not dropped any hints on the same. On Deadpool 3, Rob feels, “I was really excited by what I was seeing.

Fans want Deadpool 3 to be a turning point for Marvel. The creator shared, "I’m really hoping that this takes Marvel into new heights and puts them on a new direction. I’m as excited as everybody else.” His comments became more of a signing-off statement as the Youngblood creator further added, “I’m a little sad, but I’m happy that all the Deadpool work that is out there will be strong. I’ll continue to enjoy the character, but I feel like I’ll have told all of the Deadpool that I need to share.”

As people wait for Deadpool 3 to hit the theatres on July 26, 2024, we are excited to see what the makers of this Sony Marvel Cinematic Universe would do with the character.

