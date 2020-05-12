Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld REVEALS MCU is delaying third film starring Ryan Reynolds; Says ‘I blame Marvel’

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is blaming MCU for delaying third film starring Ryan Reynolds. Here’s what he had to say.

Ever since Deadpool 2 came out in 2018, Marvel fans have been waiting to hear about it's third sequel. While MCU has announced multiple eagerly awaited projects since then, the studio has not dropped any news about working on the third film starring Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview, Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld stated that Ryan is not working on the third film because “Marvel hasn't allowed it yet.” He blamed the studio for delaying the film and suggested that MCU has neglected the franchise.

“I blame Marvel... blame Marvel that it hasn't happened yet. They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it,” Rob told ComicBook. He also mentioned that the foul-mouthed character will not fit into the MCU, which wants to spend their resources in making family-friendly movies. “If Ryan isn't making Deadpool 3 right now that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying,” he said.

Speaking about future plotlines for a Deadpool film, Rob stated that he would love to see Ryan star alongside Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a movie “How old am I gonna be when that happens? And literally I used to be like, yeah, Mark Ruffalo, Hulk and Deadpool would make for a funny movie right?” he joked. Rob also mentioned that he wants to see Ryan playing the role of Green Lantern before featuring in another Deadpool movie. “I would love for Ryan Reynolds to be Green Lantern again. More than him to do Deadpool 3. I would love to see him,” he said.

ALSO READ: Friends: Here's when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and cast will film for the reunion special amid COVID 19

Credits :ComicBookYouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×