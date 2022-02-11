Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld seemingly confirmed a MAJOR rumour about Doctor Strange 2 cameos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most anticipated Marvel films and like every MCU project, the film has several popular fan theories riding on it. Among them, one rumour seems to have been confirmed by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld as he teased a major rumour in his recent interview about cameos in the upcoming film.

As reported by CBR, Liefeld appeared on a new episode of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff and spoke about the Doctor Strange sequel. Addressing leaks and key elements of the film trying to be kept under wraps by the studio, it seems the Deadpool creator confirmed a major rumour as he said, "You want me to see it six times, you bring some of that [Fox-Marvel] stuff in… And actually, I know on some level, some of it is already there. I have just revoked every - every one of my [Marvel] passes just got revoked."

With the mention of the "Fox-Marvel" stuff words, the Deadpool creator seemed to have confirmed that rumoured characters from Fox's X-Men franchise may be finally entering the MCU with the Doctor Strange film.

Among several other fan theories that have already been floating surrounding the Doctor Strange sequel, one is also that Tom Cruise will make a cameo as a version of Iron Man in the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have Benedict Cumberbatch return as the superhero alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. The film has been helmed by Sam Raimi and will hit the screens on May 6.

ALSO READ: Doctor Strange 2: First trailer TEASES return of Scarlet Witch, Evil Doctor Strange and Karl Mordo; WATCH