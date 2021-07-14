  1. Home
Deadpool FINALLY makes an MCU entry with Korg as they hilariously REACT to Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy

Ryan Reynold's Free Guy got a unique promotional video as two popular comic book characters reacted to the film's teaser.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 10:12 pm
Deadpool and Korg team up to promote Free Guy Deadpool and Korg make a reaction video for Ryan Reynold's Free Guy
Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool makes a smashing MCU entry and while it's not the most conventional way of entering the Marvel universe, it certainly a funnier one. To promote their upcoming film, Free Guy which hits the theatres next month, Reynolds and Taika Waititi came together in their comic-book character avatars of Deadpool and Korg to create a hilarious reaction video.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Reynolds called it his character Deadpool's MCU entry and wrote, "DP is officially in the MCU! He’s starting with reaction videos, then some social influencer work, onto Parks appearances all leading up to some after-credit work by 2030." In the video, Deadpool introduces his guest, Korg saying, "This is Korg who was not my first choice. But apparently, everyone else was too busy over on Disney+."

In the video, we see Reynolds and Waititi commenting on their own appearances in the film. While Deadpool refers to Ryan's face as "quite punchable", Korg reacts to Taika saying he "seems quite nice."

Check out the Deadpool and Korg's video here:

Another highlight of this hilarious video is also Deadpool mentioning it multiple times on how he doesn't have his own Disney+ series yet. Both Korg and Deadpool are also later seen rating the trailer in strange "avocado" points.

Deadpool can also been seeking advice from Korg on making an MCU debut where Waititi's character says, "Have a dream, chase it, lose that dream, just sabotage all sorts of happiness in the pursuit of that dream, climb up to the peaks of that mountain and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you're never going to achieve that dream. And at that point, check your emails. Maybe you'll get something from your agent saying Marvel wants to talk."

As for their upcoming film, Free Guy, the film also stars Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and is slated for an August 13, 2021 release.

