'Deadpool is so feminine': When Ryan Reynolds spoke about his stunt doubles having a hard time dropping the macho-man body language for Deadpool

Back in 2017, Variety reported all that went behind bringing Deadpool to life in theatres and how Ryan Reynolds had perceived the character to be. According to the magazine, Ryan Reynolds had spent 11 years meticulously thinking about how the character was going to turn out on the silver screen. Ryan also shared his thoughts on the character, Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds once shared he saw Deadpool as a feminine character

Ryan Reynolds revealed to Variety during an interview that his version of the Marvel superhero wouldn’t have the steely strut like Superman but would walk with a bounce instead. Reynolds told Variety back in 2017 that, “Deadpool is so feminine. At least in how I saw him.”

The actor also went on to disclose how he would have trouble with the stunt doubles asking them to drop the macho swagger. Recalling with a laugh, Ryan had shared, “I’d say, ‘When you land can you sashay away?’”

Deadpool is also Marvel’s first pansexual superhero which is hinted at in the first movie. Shedding some light on this, Reynolds said, “What is love to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else. I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape and form.”

Ryan Reynolds put on multiple hats for Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds' passion for Deadpool was first ignited in 2004, when he read the comic script and felt a strong connection to the character. Ryan and his co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick first submitted the first draft of a fine-tuned script back in 2009, but it was initially rejected. It was only in 2014 that Deadpool saw the green light. When the movie went into production, Reynolds was deeply involved with every aspect of production. He was the protagonist, the producer, the script doctor, the editor, and the marketing executive.

In the interview, Ryan also spoke about how letting his fans down became one of his biggest fears gradually. He said, “By the time we were in post, we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive.” Reynolds mentioned that Blake Lively helped him get through these fears and that he felt lucky to have her.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 4 which has been indefinitely delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

