Deadpool: Morena Baccarin reveals how her steamy moment with Ryan Reynolds didn't go well

Morena Baccarin, who played Ryan Reynolds' love interest in Deadpool, was disappointed about how the "intimate" scenes turned out during filming.

Morena Baccarin's time with Ryan Reynolds

The actress who played his love interest in Deadpool, Morena Baccarin, claimed she enjoyed every aspect of the movie, with the exception of the two days she had to spend filming an intimate scene.

The 43-year-old actress portrays Vanessa Carlysle, Wade Wilson's fiancée, and the character of Deadpool, played by Reynolds.

Which made her say that she did enjoy filming the movie but that it wasn't fun. She said to TV personality Conan O'Brien in 2017 about acting in the movie: "It was extremely enjoyable, except for the two days of intimate sequences".

"I believe we made sweet love for a whole calendar year; therefore, it took two days to film the intimate scene." "So, you know, there were all the holidays." As a result, we each dressed differently.

Morena Baccarin's statement on the "intimate scene," which didn't turn out to be fun for her

She did claim that the length of the intimate scene wasn't the only problem. It wasn't "ideal" for her to kiss Reynolds, she said to People magazine in 2018.

"I keep saying that kissing him when he's wearing that mask is like kissing a huge latex condom", she remarked. The entire time, it really just smells like rubber.

She did compliment Reynolds' "professionalism," which she said helped to make the situations "bearable."

