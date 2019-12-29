Deadpool producer QUITS as Ryan Reynolds confirms Marvel Studios working on Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds announced that Marvel Studios has officially started works on Deadpool 3. Soon after, news broke out that one of the Deadpool producers has exited the franchise.

Ryan Reynolds left fans crying with joy after he confirmed that Marvel Studios was working on Deadpool 3. The actor confirmed the news weeks after he shared a picture from his visit to the Mouse House's superhero production office. While the actor hasn't revealed many details about the project, the Deadpool 3 confirmation was enough for fans as of now. However, it seems like the news did not go down well with a certain Deadpool producer, Emma Watts to be more precise.

Sources told Variety that Watts, who has been on board as a producer in the Deadpool franchise, has chosen to step down and exit the R-Rated franchise. Watts was also the president of production at 20th Century Fox before Fox was acquired by Disney. While he no longer is associated with Deadpool, the international report adds that Watts continues to be on the producers table of Shawn Levy-directed action summer comedy Free Guy, which will be distributed by Disney, as well as James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

Meanwhile, Reynolds appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Christmas eve and confirmed Deadpool 3 is in the making. "Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it," Reynolds confirmed.

