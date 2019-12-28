Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds REVEALS what The Rock is really like when the cameras are not rolling
When Hobbs & Shaw released, fans were pleasantly surprised to see not just one but two epic cameos - on one hand, we had Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Kevin Hart and on the other hand, there was Ryan Reynolds, whose character seemed to have a man-crush on Luke Hobbs! Both were memorable appearances and were very much talked about by fans on social media. Ryan will also be co-starring with The Rock and Gal Gadot in Red Notice.
Reynolds made a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and was asked about Dwayne and what he is like when the cameras are not rolling. "Off-camera, he's sort of a lot like on-camera. Less violent. As energetic and kind, really just a genuine article," the 43-year-old actor shared with utmost honesty. Furthermore, when asked if Ryan will be joining Johnson in his now famous travelling gym Iron Paradise, the Deadpool star quipped, "God, I hope not. He's like in his 48th trimester of puberty. I don't think that's gonna be a very satisfying workout for him but for me, it's gonna be another bucket list moment."
A #HobbsAndShaw delight when audiences go ape shit with laughs & joy when @vancityreynolds comes on screen as Hobbs’ surprise partner “Agent Locke” of the CIA - who’s known for stabbing bad guys in the chest with a brick I’ve known this brilliant SOB for years and we jumped at the opportunity to mash up our tequila and gin chemistry to deliver some magic for the audience. Thanks RR for helping make our lil’ spin-off movie, the #1 movie in the world. Fans love it, so we’ve done our job, brother. #TequilaAndGin #ForTheMFnWin #HobbsAndLocke
Ryan Reynolds and The Rock; a bromance we're totally rooting for!
ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock would love to star in Deadpool 3 alongside Hobbs & Shaw co star Ryan Reynolds
Meanwhile, in some amazing news, Ryan revealed to Kelly and Ryan that Deadpool 3 was officially in the works. "Yeah, we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it," Reynolds shared.
Add new comment