Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds REVEALS what The Rock is really like when the cameras are not rolling

Ryan Reynolds recently appeared on Live with Ryan and Kelly and spoke candidly about what his Red Notice co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is really like when the cameras are not rolling. Read below to know what Ryan had to say on the same.

When Hobbs & Shaw released, fans were pleasantly surprised to see not just one but two epic cameos - on one hand, we had Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Kevin Hart and on the other hand, there was Ryan Reynolds, whose character seemed to have a man-crush on Luke Hobbs! Both were memorable appearances and were very much talked about by fans on social media. Ryan will also be co-starring with The Rock and Gal Gadot in Red Notice.

Reynolds made a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and was asked about Dwayne and what he is like when the cameras are not rolling. "Off-camera, he's sort of a lot like on-camera. Less violent. As energetic and kind, really just a genuine article," the 43-year-old actor shared with utmost honesty. Furthermore, when asked if Ryan will be joining Johnson in his now famous travelling gym Iron Paradise, the Deadpool star quipped, "God, I hope not. He's like in his 48th trimester of puberty. I don't think that's gonna be a very satisfying workout for him but for me, it's gonna be another bucket list moment."

Ryan Reynolds and The Rock; a bromance we're totally rooting for!

Meanwhile, in some amazing news, Ryan revealed to Kelly and Ryan that Deadpool 3 was officially in the works. "Yeah, we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it," Reynolds shared.

Credits :Live with Kelly and Ryan

