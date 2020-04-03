Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds STUNNED by Tom Holland's shirtless handstand challenge; Hilariously declines

Tom Holland challenge Ryan Reynolds to take up the shirtless handstand challenge. While the Deadpool actor was stunned by his efforts, he hilariously declined the challenge.

We are eager to see Deadpool and Spider-Man cross paths on-screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we wait, Tom Holland hosted an MCU crossover on social media. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star recently took the internet by storm when he took up the shirtless handstand challenge. As part of the challenge, the Avengers: Endgame actor was seen wearing a shirt while doing a handstand. Tom challenged Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and his Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

While Jake obliged and gave Tom a run for his money. However, Ryan wasn't all in for the challenge. The actor shared Tom's shirtless handstand challenge video and posted a video of his reaction. In the video, the Deadpool actor was stunned by the actor's challenge. While his speechlessness paved for a few laughs, he took the video a notch higher by hilariously declining to replicate the challenge.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Ryan revealed he's spending time in quarantine "drinking". During his chat with Stephen Colbert for The Late Show, he said, "We're doing a lot of home-schooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience."

"I'm mostly drinking," he added. "Tomorrow, Blake is going to give me a haircut," Reynolds revealed. On the work front, the actor will soon be seen Free Guy, alongside Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi. Talks of Deadpool 3 are also making the headlines.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively donate USD 400,000 to four hardest hit hospitals in New York due to Coronavirus

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More