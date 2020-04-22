Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds surprised Spider Man’s Tom Holland with some ‘friendly neighborhood spider gin’

Ryan Reynolds recently surprised his fellow Marvel star Tom Holland with a case of gin to keep him occupied during the ongoing Coronavirus shut down. During his virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 23-year-old revealed that The Deadpool star recently treated him to Aviation gin and lots of love. The Spider-Man actor jokingly mentioned that he and his roommates have remained friends despite the lockdown because they are always drunk. That’s when Ryan’s lovely gesture came up.

He told Jimmy that just when he thought he would control his drinking, the 43-year-old sent him the case. “I actually said this weekend that I was going to stop drinking for a week, I was going to have a week off. And then literally Monday morning, Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin. I was literally like 'I'm not drinking for the whole week, not drinking at all,' and then the doorbell rang and there was a case of gin from the lovely Ryan," he said.

The case also came with a very sweet message from Ryan. “It says here on the box, it says 'some friendly neighborhood spider-gin -- love, Ryan," Holland added. During the interaction, Tom admitted that considering the ongoing health crisis, he is not sure when he will start shooting for his upcoming Spider-Man film. “I was in Berlin making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg and we were all ready to go, we went to set for day one shooting and then we got shut down and we all got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first I am unclear,” he said.

