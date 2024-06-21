Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Talks Drug Use Restrictions In Sequel

As the release date is approaching faster, the excitement goes up. Why would not even? After all, it is the team-up between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and the appearance of many more cameos. Recent updates from Reynolds say that the whole production is done and the film is ready to hit the floor on July 26. Meanwhile, director Shawn Levy said that there were restrictions on the use of drugs, despite the film being the first R-rated one in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No use of drugs in Deadpool & Wolverine, said director Shawn Levy

Expectations for the eagerly awaited Deadpool & Wolverine film continue to soar, with projections indicating a massive opening weekend at the box office thanks to robust early ticket sales. This latest installment in the Deadpool series promises to significantly alter the MCU's landscape. Wade Wilson and Logan (portrayed by Hugh Jackman) are tasked with an important mission by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), potentially reshaping the Multiverse.

However, director Shawn Levy revealed that despite pushing many boundaries, the film had to refrain from including one controversial aspect.

In an interview with Total Film, Levy discussed the creative decisions made during the production of Deadpool & Wolverine, especially what could be featured in this Phase Five blockbuster. He disclosed that drug use was excluded from the final script.

However, a clever joke about its absence was incorporated to enhance the film's signature fourth-wall-breaking humor. Levy stated, "I’m so wary of what I can say but certainly there were early conversations about overt drug use. And we thought that was an interesting conversation. Let’s actually write a dialogue scene about having had it."

True to Deadpool's irreverent style, the film includes a quip about cocaine, with Deadpool calling it "the one thing [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige] says is off the table." This humorous moment, which even appeared in a Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, features Ryan Reynolds' character teasing Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) for offering some 'Bolivian marching powder.'

Ryan Reynolds announces Deadpool & Wolverine is done with its post-production

Ryan Reynolds shared on his personal Instagram story that post-production for Deadpool & Wolverine is officially done. Reynolds announced the news by uploading a picture of himself with director Shawn Levy with the caption:

"And that's all she wrote for post-production. Feels like a million years of work went by in a blink. Sitting next to this guy made it all so sweet... Hard to walk away."

We can see the back profiles of Reynolds and Levy discussing the film on the sets in the picture.

“Sad it’s over. But can't wait to show you what we made together,” Levy wrote, resharing Reynold’s post.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni. The film is written by Reynolds in collaboration with Levy, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

