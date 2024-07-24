Deadpool & Wolverine: Emma Corrin Explains Cassandra Nova’s Powers In The Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to feature the powerhouse team-up of the two fan-favorite superheroes, sure. But the film will also introduce the legendary X-Men villain Cassandra Nova on-screen for the first time.

As Deadpool and Wolverine make their way into the MCU, so will one of the greatest villains of the X-Men universe played by Emma Corrin. The star recently raved about the antagonist’s massive superpowers and how Cassandra Nova can alone squash Deadpool and Wolverine.

Emma Corrin estimates Cassandra Nova’s powers

Besides Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the forthcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will acquaint the audience with Matthew Macfayden’s Mr. Paradox and Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. The latter duo opened up about their characters in a new interview days before the film hits theaters on July 26.

The filmmakers made the wise decision of abiding by the comics when building the live-action version of Cassandra Nova, Emma Corrin, 28, confirmed. They described the character as a “mega-level supervillain” with supreme power that could potentially destroy everything.

“she's so much more powerful than these two guys who come in, and she can treat them however she wants to,” the actor explained during an interview with Collider.

When compared to Thanos, Corrin reckoned the character’s limitless potential could overpower Thanos but that’s not how Cassandra Nova, who is originally Charles Xavier/Professor X’s twin, operates in the film.

Corrin surmised that the film focuses on Cassandra’s dynamic with the superheroes and how they keep her curious about their whereabouts. “They're like little toys that come into her play area. She's very fascinated by them,” the Crown star says of Deadpool and Wolverine entering into Cassandra’s radar.

Therefore, the idea is to not portray her as the ultimate powerful antagonist, which comic fans are aware of, but her desire to know more and build a relationship with the heroes, good or bad. More so, Wolverine’s presence adds to Cassandra’s narrative as she strives to learn more about his links to her brother, Charles.

Emma Corrin opens up about the first day of filming Deadpool & Wolverine

Emma Corrin recalled their first day on set and the anxiousness that hit the night before, during the recent conversation. The English star admitted that they had no idea what to expect besides a “little green screen” on the first day of the Deadpool & Wolverine set.

While co-star Matthew Macfayden promptly agreed, Corrin clarified that it ended up being a “lovely” experience as they met Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Macfayden.

Elsewhere, the actor noted that the energy on set is greatly influenced by the lead stars, directors, and producers.

Thus, even though a difficult first day could have been on the charts, Corrin remembers their first day with great fondness. “we had such a fantastic team who were able to fill us with complete confidence and I felt very able to play with the character and have fun,” they added. Through the teamwork, Corrin was able to find more of Cassandra’s quirks on set, unexpectedly so, which turned out to be a joyful moment.

Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on July 26, 2024.

