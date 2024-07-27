Deadpool & Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Shocks Gym Manager With Surprise Visit

Hugh Jackman, who wowed fans with his performances in Deadpool & Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds, has apparently returned to the gym where he trained for a role. During the filming of his new movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, Hugh made frequent visits to the local gym to stay in top shape. The owner was pleasantly surprised by his unexpected appearance.

Hugh Jackman shocks local gym manager

Even if only for a while, Jules Greenway, the manager at a local gym, was shocked when Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman started frequenting it as a usual customer. During his stay in the UK to film the movie Three Bags Full, he spent the last month working out at this gym.

On BBC Radio Berkshire, Greenway described the Wolverine star as very nice and always having time for a chat with both workers and clients. Before Jackman came, some of his film production team had contacted the gym. However, despite this warning, it was still surprising when he finally turned up. Members of the gym, hoping to see their star, often did double takes and attended more frequently than they usually would.

Greenway said, "The members had to take double looks and kept on coming into the gym a lot more to collect water and things like that, just having a look. They would come down, pass him in the corridor, then come over and speak to me, saying, 'That guy really looks like Hugh Jackman.'"

Greenway even went on to say that growing up he had been obsessed with watching Wolverine movies besides his whole family being great fans of The Greatest Showman. He also mentioned that the Deadpool & Wolverine star was not the first A-lister from Hollywood to visit this fitness center. Last September Orlando Bloom was using it for preparation before shooting his next film.

Hugh Jackman stars next to Emma Thompson in new movie

The actor has just finished shooting his upcoming comedy thriller called Three Bags Full in Britain, according to Variety magazine. Its release is scheduled for early 2026.

Emma Thompson stars with Jackman in Three Bags Full. The official description of the comedy thriller reads, "George Hardy is a shepherd who loves to read murder mysteries to his sheep, never suspecting that not only can they understand him, but they argue for hours afterwards about who did it. When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep decide to solve the crime themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books."

The film also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Tosin Cole, Nichola Braun, Hong Chau, Conleth Hill, Mandeep Dhillon, and more. Set to release on February 20th, 2026, the film is helmed by Kyle Balda, with a screenplay written by Craig Mazin. It is based on the 2005 Leonie Swann novel Three Bags Full.

