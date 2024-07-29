Deadpool & Wolverine: Will X-23 Appear Again in The MCU?

Deadpool & Wolverine, a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's iconic characters for the first time since X-Men Origins: Wolverine fifteen years ago. The sequel also features many X-Men villains, including Sabretooth, Toad, Lady Deathstrike, Azazel, and Laura, a.k.a. X-23, for a highly anticipated reunion with Wolverine. The film is set to release in theaters in Phase 5.

X-23, introduced in the alternate timeline of Logan, was Wolverine's cloned daughter with similar powers. After Logan's death, X-23 continued his legacy by burying him. Deadpool & Wolverine reveal the next chapter of X-23's story, but it's likely that she will return in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films as the multiverse continues to expand. X-23's presence is expected to continue in the coming years.

X-23 deserves her own MCU movie

X-23, a beloved Marvel character, has made a surprise return in Deadpool & Wolverine, leaving the door open for future adventures. After helping Wade and Logan escape the Void, X-23 is consumed by Alioth and returns to Earth-1005 in the final scene. She is last seen alive and well, joining Wade and his friends for a party. While there is no direct indication of her future in the franchise, audiences would love to see her team up with different mutants and heroes across the multiverse. The best idea is to give X-23 her own solo movie set in the MCU.

Dafne Keen, known for her roles in Star Wars: The Acolyte and Star Wars: The Acolyte, has proven she is ready to lead her own Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film as X-23. The character, who is part of a new generation of X-Men, could be a crucial part of the mutant era post-Secret Wars. Despite fans' concerns about the MCU casting Wolverine and the suitability of Hugh Jackman, the franchise could focus on X-23, with Keen's character already gaining popularity and making her a worthy successor to her father's legacy.

X-23 could show up in MCU's X-Men reboot or in Avengers 6

Marvel Studios is unsure about the X-Men team in the MCU reboot, but audiences can expect a mix of new and familiar faces. If X-23 joins the MCU, she could be a suitable pupil for Charles Xavier to train alongside his other mutants. X-23 could serve as a bridge between the original X-Men franchise and the MCU's rebooted version of the team, as she is still young and has much to learn about her powers.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is introducing new superhero teams in the Multiverse Saga, with mutants playing a significant role. Fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the X-Men, but other mutant teams could also appear. X-23, who has been part of various mutant teams in the comics, could potentially join any of these teams if they are formed in the MCU.

The Multiverse Saga is preparing for Avengers: Secret Wars, with characters from Phases 4, 5, and 6 expected to play significant roles. Rumors suggest that X-23, a character from Fox's X-Men franchise, may appear alongside her fellow mutants in Secret Wars, marking a significant departure from the current storyline.

If a prominent Secret Wars fan theory proves correct, the film will see the MCU and X-Men universe collide, just as Earth-616 and Earth-1610 crashed into one another in the 2015 comic book event. This would result in near-devastation for both universes, eventually culminating in the birth of a new timeline including both the Avengers and the X-Men. Like in the comics, certain characters from the alternate timeline may find themselves stranded on Earth-616 by the time everything is over. This could be the case with X-23, who could permanently make the jump over into the MCU alongside Deadpool and certain other X-Men.

X-23's return in Deadpool & Wolverine is just the beginning of her story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

