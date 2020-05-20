Dear Class of 2020: Beyonce and Taylor Swift join BTS, Barack & Michelle Obama for virtual graduation in June

Joining the prestigious list of Dear Class of 2020 will be Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more, along with BTS, Barack and Michelle Obama. Dear Class of 2020 releases on June 6, 2020.

While we're all stuck at home on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle Obama has decided to gift students graduating this year a special virtual graduation ceremony. Dear Class of 2020 will be hosted by the former First Lady and will include commencement speeches by her, Barack Obama, BTS and Lady Gaga amongst several others. As per Variety, the star power has doubled up now with the inclusion of Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and more.

Beyonce is set to deliver an inspirational message to fellow graduates during Dear Class of 2020 whereas Taylor, JLo, Demi, Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter will have guest appearances. There will also be musical performances by Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Chloe x Halle and Maluma. After the trademark graduation cap-toss, there will a grad-night party which is being headlined by BTS, along with CNCO, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. Other names that have been included in the star-studded list are Lara Condor, Hasan Minhaj, Antoni Porowski, the cast of Euphoria and Riverdale and many more.

Dear Class of 2020 releases on June 6, 2020.

"That’s why, through my @reachhigher Initiative, I’m working with @youtube Originals to host a special virtual graduation for you on June 6th. Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school––we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration. And we want to do this right for all of you, so I’ll be inviting some very special guests—including @BarackObama—to help ring in this momentous day," Michelle had shared earlier on Instagram while announcing Dear Class of 2020.

