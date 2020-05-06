Dear Class of 2020: BTS join Barack & Michelle Obama; to give commencement speech at virtual graduation

BTS are amongst the big names, who will join Barack and Michelle Obama in Dear Class of 2020, a virtual graduation ceremony. They will be seen giving commencement speeches to students who graduate this year.

'It's always a good time' is definitely a myth now as we're undergoing a major crisis with the entire globe being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Especially for students, who have to rely on online classes, are facing difficulties in trying to cope amidst the harsh reality that's staring right at us. Michelle Obama decided to rectify that in her own way as she partnered with YouTube, through her Higher Initiative, to host a special virtual graduation ceremony, Dear Class of 2020.

When it comes to the commencement speakers, we have Michelle herself, along with Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Sec. Robert M Gates, Sundar Pichai, Sec. Condoleeza Rice and Malala Yousafzai. Joining that prestigious list is also BTS, who has become a global phenomenon over the past few years and is an inspiration to millions. Moreover, RM's moving 2018 UN speech about loving yourself is still motivating people after years and ARMY is elated and curious to watch the septet's commencement speech, in particular.

There will also be special appearances by AsapScience, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Dude Perfect, Jackie Aina, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Mr. Kate, The Try Guys, Zane Hijazi and Zendaya. Dear Class of 2020 releases on June 6, 2020.

In her Instagram post about Dear Class of 2020, Michelle shared, To the #Classof2020, I know how hard you all have worked to make it to graduation. You’ve put in long hours studying. You’ve thrown yourself into extracurricular activities and after-school jobs. And you’ve done everything you can to be there for your friends through it all. Some of you will be the first in your families to graduate from high school or college, making this occasion all the more special. And I know that none of you imagined you would be closing this chapter of your life through a computer or phone screen. But I still want to make sure you still get the celebration you deserve."

"That’s why, through my @reachhigher Initiative, I’m working with @youtube Originals to host a special virtual graduation for you on June 6th. Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school––we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration. And we want to do this right for all of you, so I’ll be inviting some very special guests—including @BarackObama—to help ring in this momentous day," Obama added.

We can't wait to watch Dear Clas of 2020 for some much-needed motivation during such troubling times.

Whose commencement speech are you most excited to hear on Dear Class of 2020? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

