Dear Class of 2020: BTS perform smash hits & deliver hopeful message during the virtual graduation ceremony

BTS members J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga participated in the virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. They connected with the graduates by sharing heartfelt messages and performing some of their greatest hits.

BTS’s Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate 2020 graduates. In an attempt to make the graduation extra special for this year’s graduates, who had to cancel their graduation plans because of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, YouTube brought together some of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry for a rocking virtual ceremony titled ‘Dear Class of 2020’. The BTS members treated the class to a memorable performance and also shared some heartfelt messages.

During their appearance, some of the members shared their own graduation memories, while others chose to address the deadly pandemic and how it is affecting them. The boys performed a stunning rendition of their smash hits -- Boy with Luv, Spring Day, Mikrokosmos. "Dear class of 2020, it's been a strange year so far but you made it. Today we might not have flowers, we might not have graduation caps, but what we do have is possibly the most special graduation ceremony in history," RM said in his speech.

Check out the virtual ceremony here:

“Wherever you are, you will all soon be breaking out of one world to soar into another,” Namjoon added. Reflecting on his own middle school graduation, which took place about 10 years ago, RM said he wanted to hold on to that days forever. “On that day, I was just a boy who had closed just one chapter, ready to pen another. I remember that feeling. It's really thrilling, breathtaking. It was a moment I felt most like me... A feeling I wanted to hold on to forever," the 25-year-old said.

He also revealed that his band members were with him during his high school years. “And once the ceremony was over, we went and had Jajangmyeon together. I recently watched that video again and it made me wonder: did that child really grow to become me?" he recalled.” Jungkook added, "RM mentioned that he still sees himself in that boy in the graduation picture, but I feel like i've come a very long way.”

Jungkook advised the young graduates to never stop learning new things. All I've done is continue on but even today I continue to learn new things. So, here I stand today with my members, with faith in myself, my members and the world. And I hope you also will do the same for yourself and move forward,” the 22-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Jin recalled his post-graduation struggles and advised the graduates to take it slow and focus on what they want. “Back then, the notion of becoming an adult was something quite scary. [I was] anxious about making my way into an unfamiliar world, I was cautious of everything I said or did. Sometimes I'd feel restless watching my friends go on far ahead of me. And attempting to keep up with their speed would only leave me breathless,” he recalled.

Jin recalled feeling insecure after he graduated and also reflected on he handles the fear. “What held me together during those times was a promise I made to myself to take it slow. From then on, it became a habit of mine to take some time for myself, If any of you feels lost, in the face of doubt or uncertainty, or the pressure of starting anew, don't rush,” he said.

Jimin reflected on the ongoing health crisis and said, “I think about your health and whether you're doing okay, whether you are holding on tight during a time when nothing seems to go as planned, whether your body and mind are all safe and sound." Sending his fans lots of love and hope, he added, “Remember there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you. We are all in different parts of the world, in different environments and circumstances.”

Suga advised the graduates to focus on the changes they can make in the world instead of trying to control something they can’t. “Take your hands off what you can't control and get your hands on what you can change. As you and I continue on in life, we will find ourselves in so many situations out of our grasp. The only thing we can control is ourselves. Get your hands on the changes you can make, because your possibilities are limitless. After all, I had no idea I would become BTS either," he said.

J-Hope urged the graduates to trust themselves and move forward. While he admitted that it might be difficult to deal with situations some times, the 26-year-old advised them to pick themselves up and keep moving forward. “At times I feel as though I've reached a dead-end as I perform and make music. At these times, I think, 'Just this once' and I pick myself back up. I decide to trust myself. The next attempt might not be perfect but the second is better than the first and the third is even better than the second,” he said. “You are the leader of your own life. And chant it over and over again," he said.

V too asked them to listen to their hearts and do what they feel like in life. “In all honesty, I wasn't born with the talents of singing and dancing and wasn't much of the persevering type either. I began later and was lacking in some aspects, but I soon developed a joy and passion for singing and dancing. This joy motivated my persistent efforts and has led me to where I stand today,” he said.

He urged the graduates to keep their hopes high. “If there is anyone out there who cannot see where they should be, from here forth I urge you to listen to your heart. I look forward to the day you will stand and tell us your own story," he concluded his speech.

