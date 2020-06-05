Dear Class of 2020 Date, Time, Watch Online: Where to live stream BTS' speech and performance in your country

Dear Class of 2020: Here's where you can watch BTS' speech and performance this weekend.

Dear Class of 2020, prepare to graduate with the most star-studded graduation ceremony. As announced in May, it was announced that numerous celebrities from different walks of life were coming together for a special digital graduation ceremony. The star-studded lineup includes former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Malala, Colin Jost, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, Bill and Melinda Gates, NBA star Kevin Durant. One of the biggest drawers to the event is undoubtedly BTS.

As per the line up released, the Bangtan Boys will not only deliver a speech but they will also headline the virtual afterparty. Prepare for a Bang Bang Con Deja Vu following the graduation ceremony. But what time should you set the alarms and where can you watch RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V and J-Hope deliver their Dear Class of 2020 speech and bring the roof down this weekend?

We've got you covered!

Where to watch BTS' Dear Class of 2020 Speech and Performance?

The whole virtual ceremony will stream live on YouTube on June 6. The streaming platform's YouTube Original channel will stream the event for viewers across the world.

What time will the Dear Class of 2020 start?

The US: 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT

The UK: 8:00 pm

Singapore: 3:00 am (June 7)

Russia: 10:00 pm (in Moscow)

China: 3:00 am (June 7)

Italy: 9:00 pm

France: 9:00 pm

Denmark: 9:00 pm

Canada: 3:00 pm (in Ottawa)

Mexico: 2:00 pm

India: 12:30 am (June 7)

Are you looking forward to Dear Class of 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

