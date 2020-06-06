Dear Class of 2020: Here's why Michelle Obama, Beyonce, BTS' graduation event got delayed by a day

Dear Class of 2020, the star-studded online graduation ceremony hosted by Michelle Obama has been delayed by a day and for a very noble reason. Read below for more details on the same.

Given how the coronavirus pandemic has restricted us to our homes, 2020 graduates have had to rely on online graduations to get some sort of semblance that they have in fact graduated. Well, Michelle Obama has a big plan to make the students have the graduation they deserve, even if it is virtually. With Dear Class of 2020, Michelle is hosting an online graduation ceremony that is star-studded like never before. From celebrity commencement speakers to an actual grad-night party that feels like Coachella, Dear Class of 2020 has everything!

While the YouTube Special was supposed to take place on June 6, the graduation event has now been delayed by a day. According to Variety, the reason for the delay is because of the memorial service that was held for George Floyd, an African American footballer who died due to police violence, in Raeford, North Carolina. To pay their respects to George and the Black Lives Matter movement, it was a collective decision to delay the ceremony. The event is now scheduled to take place on June 7, at 3 p.m. ET. Dear Class of 2020 is jam-packed with celebrities divided into five blocks. Block 1 begins with a headlining performance by Lizzo, commencement speeches from Michelle Obama and Beyonce as well as a special appearance by Taylor Swift. Block 2 will see the much-awaited commencement speech from BTS while we'll also get to see special appearances by Alicia Keys and Jimmy Kimmel.

Block 3 will see a commencement speech by Malala while Chris Pine will perform and Jennifer Lopez makes a special appearance. Block 4 will see the ending commencement speech by Barack Obama as Katy Perry will close out the event with her performance.

However, there's still Block 5, which is the grad-night party and will feature Megan Thee Stallion, CNCO and BTS.

