Dear Class of 2020: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more deliver stunning performances and touching tributes

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and more celebrities participated in YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 and delivered inspiring speeches and powerful performances. Read on to know more.

Making this year’s graduation ceremony extra special, some of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry joined YouTube’s virtual graduation and celebrated the Class of 2020. The long list of stars included Beyoncé, BTS, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Barack and Michelle Obama, Lizo, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and many more. Since this year the graduates could not have a proper celebration due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, these stars decided to give them a memorable experience with Dear Class of 2020.

Beyonce kick-started the ceremony and delivered a moving commencement speech. She started with congratulating the graduates and then reflected on issues like the global crisis and the brutal killing of George Floyd. “You are achieving things your parents and grandparents never could imagine for themselves. You are the answer to a generation of prayers. Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that Black lives matter. The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken,” the 38-year-old pop icon.

Taylor Swift too joined the ceremony and revealed that she didn't have the opportunity to attend her own graduation ceremony because she was chasing her musical dream. “Hey guys, it's Taylor. I wanted to say congratulations to all of the graduates this year. I know this probably isn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having. I relate to that in a lot of ways. When I was younger, I used to fantasize about high school graduation, being with all your friends, cap and gown, the whole thing,” she said.

“Then, when I got to that point in my life where graduation was coming up, I found myself on a radio tour with my mom, in rental cars, sitting on the floors of airports, and I ended up getting mailed my diploma,” she added. The virtual ceremony also features Barack and Michelle Obama who congratulated the graduates with an inspiring message. “As scary and uncertain as these times may be, they are also a wake-up call. And they are an incredible opportunity for your generation,” Barack said. “I hope that what you’re going through right now can be your wake-up call,” Michelle added referring to the global health crisis and Black Lives Matter movement.

Lady Gaga too urged Class of 2020 to fight against racism during her speech. The Grammy-winner revealed that she had to rewrite her speech after the death of George Floyd. “You are watching what is a pivotal moment in this country’s evolution. You are watching society change in a deeply important way. This change will be slow, and we will have to be patient. But change will happen and it will be for the better,” Gaga said.

She further explained how high school graduates can bring about change in society. “I believe in my heart that people who are going to make this change happen are listening to me speak right now. I know this is true because it’s you who are the seeds of the future. You are the seeds that will grow into a new and different forest that is far more beautiful and loving than the one we live in today,” she added motivating the graduates.

BTS’s Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also joined the ceremony. The K-Pop band members treated the class to a memorable performance and also shared some heartfelt messages. During their appearance, some of the members shared their own graduation memories, while others chose to address the deadly pandemic and how it is affecting them.

The virtual graduation also featured the entire cast of Schitt's Creek, including Dan Levy (David), Annie Murphy (Alexis), Eugene Levy (Jonny), Catherine O'Hara (Moira), Sarah Levy (Twyla), Emily Hampshire (Stevie), Noah Reid (Patrick) and others. Dan, who has time and against professed his love for Mariah Carey, both on and off-screen, got the surprise of his life when the songstress joined the cast.

The ceremony started with Lizzo, played the flute with a colourful, animated background. Addressing the graduates, Demi Lovato spoke about how unsettling it gets for the students to suddenly figure out their future plans. She concluded her message by saying, "To the class of 2020: I’m rooting for you, I’m celebrating you, and congratulations". Meanwhile, Katy Perry flaunted her baby bump in white dress as she performed her latest single Daisies.

“I hope in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating. You are the future, and I know you will take everything you’ve learned to make the world a better place. Never let 'em change you,” she wore in the preview of the performance. In addition to these celebrities, the virtual ceremony was also attended by the CEO of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Kimmel.

