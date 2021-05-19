Dear Evan Hansen trailer: Ben Platt & Amy Adams star in the emotional adaptation of the Broadway musical

Much-awaited trailer of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical by the same name showcases a widely emotional adaptation with Ben Platt reprising his role.

Ben Platt is one of the most gifted actors who could sing his way to a Best Actor Oscar award on a good day and the day may have arrived. Ben’s most awaited feature Dear Evan Hansen, which is a heartbreaking journey of achieving hope is now finally captured on screen. Ben has starred in the original Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name and has garnered thunderous applauds from thousands of people. The gut-wrenching tale stars Ben as the titular character and Universal has ensemble a brilliant star cast consisting of Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, and Amandla Stenberg.

The first trailer of the film is everything the musical lovers hoped it would be. The emotional range of the story varies from a sudden suicide to a therapy-ridden child finding his solace within it. Ben’s on-screen vulnerability shines through extraordinarily in the scenes with moist eyes and the ones that are followed by a smile. The film has certain musicality attached to it as the DNA of the story is expressed through Evan’s singing at a crucial point. Amy Adams is portraying a supporting character and her pitch is connected very well to the overall tonality.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Wonder are two gorgeous films that rip open the heart with their simplicity in dealing with complicated human emotions. It’s a good thing that director Stephen Chbosky is the one helming Dear Evan Hansen. Going by Stephen’s track record and the impactful trailer, it is possible that the cast of Dear Evan Hansen would be walking the Oscar red carpet with a purpose.

