Death by Lightning Premiere: Here's When and Where You Can Watch the Gripping Historical Series

Netflix is set to premiere the historical drama Death by Lightning on November 6th, 2025, offering viewers an in-depth look at one of America’s lesser-known presidential histories. The series explores the life, achievements, and tragic death of James A. Garfield, the 20th President of the United States.

Directed with attention to historical detail, Death by Lightning traces Garfield’s remarkable journey from his humble beginnings in rural Ohio to the highest office in the nation. Born into modest circumstances, Garfield rose from being a schoolteacher and Civil War general to a respected statesman, known for his vision, integrity, and commitment to political reform. The series highlights how his ideals aimed to unite a nation still healing from the Civil War.

Here’s what makes Death by Lightning a must-watch

While Garfield’s rise was inspiring, his presidency was tragically short. The series introduces Charles J. Guiteau, a minor political figure whose personal grievances led to Garfield’s assassination. Guiteau, who believed he played a key role in Garfield’s election, turned resentment into obsession when recognition never came. Convinced of divine orders, Guiteau’s delusion culminated in the fatal attack that shocked the nation.

The show goes beyond historical events, exploring the psychological and moral dimensions of ambition, power, and delusion. It provides viewers with a gripping account of how personal ego and obsession can alter the course of history. Through careful storytelling, the series presents Garfield not only as a historical figure but as a man of principles whose life and death left a lasting impact on American politics.

Set against the backdrop of post-Civil War America, the series also provides insight into the political tensions and personal ambitions that shaped the era. Viewers can expect a detailed portrayal of the social, political, and psychological dynamics that led to one of the most shocking events in U.S. history.

Death by Lightning Season 1 will be available exclusively on Netflix starting November 6th, 2025. The series is anticipated to draw attention from history enthusiasts and general audiences alike, offering a thoughtful and compelling look at a critical moment in American history.

