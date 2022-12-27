Death in Paradise Christmas Special: 6 details about the detective show including cast, plot and more

Death in Paradise recently released its second Christmas Special and the BBC detective show aired on Decembe 26 starring Ginny Holder and Tahj Miles. The special saw the return of lead DI Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine, and Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. This is the second time that Death in Paradise has released a Christmas Special after it received a positive response the last time as well. While fans were excited to say what's in store this year, the cast of the show was equally looking forward to the same and have also expressed their desire to work on more in the future as the show's lead stars stated the same in a recent interview.

Ginny Holder and Tahj Miles on Death in Paradise' Christmas episodes While speaking to Digital Spy, the show's stars admitted that they should have more holiday special episodes. Ginny Holder said, "The Christmas special was phenomenal last year, but this one just takes it to a whole new level. I think it would be great if the Christmas special were something that happened every year. The story this year is actually quite heartbreaking in moments. It's a Christmassy, 'families coming together' type story – with a murder tied in obviously!" Also, Miles added, "The more we do it, the better it will get – the same as the regular series. We've been doing the regular show for 12 years now and it gets better every single year. This is only the second Christmas special and we've already upped the level compared to last year", via Digital Spy. What is the plot of Death in Paradise's Christmas Special? According to reports, the plot for the special, which comes ahead of the 12th series, showcases Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) confronting his past following the murder of a true crime podcaster. There is a "family" element in the story as teased by Ginny Holder who told DigitalSpy, "The murder in the story makes me want to cry just thinking about it. It's this family element in the story. There's a beautiful family tie that comes around. I don't think anyone will be able to guess the trail of the story." Holder added that plot consists of Christmas-sy elements and is also touching.

How many seasons does Death in Paradise have? Death in Paradise has till now released 11 seasons and is all set to air Season 12 in January 2023. The show which premiere in 2011 is a British–French crime comedy-drama, which takes place on a fictional Caribbean island called Saint Marie. Death in Paradise Christmas Special's connection to Season 12 It has already been confirmed that Death In Paradise will return on January 6. The upcoming season will see Ralf Little's character developing romantic feelings and the actor teased the same saying, "Neville is immediately smitten" – and it certainly looked that way when he met Sophie. The 12th season may also answer some other questions we were left with after the Christmas episode such as will we get to meet Selwyn's daughter Andrina. Also, details of what went wrong with his marriage to Maggie may be revealed. Death in Paradise's spin-off show in development An announcement was previously made about Death in Paradise receiving a spin-off. As per reports, Beyond Paradise will have Marshall and Sally Bretton reprise their roles of DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd. A first look at the same was released. The six-part series has been co-created by Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood and executive producer Tony Jordan. Jordan will act as the showrunner for the spin-off. The spin-off will follow DI Humphrey Goodman arrival in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the Devonshire coast. The duo will then be seen setting up their life in the new town as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force. The show will also showcase Humphrey's team including DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu).

Where to watch Death in Paradise Season 12? If you want to watch the upcoming season of Death in Paradise, it will be released on January 6, 2023. Apart from the first season, Death in Paradise has always aired in early January and the new season will consist of eight episodes in the new series, which will be airing weekly with instalments available on BBC iPlayer the following broadcast. As for the Christmas Special, it aired on BBC One at 9 pm and was a 90-minute episode. Are you looking forward to the Season 12 of Death in Paradise? Share your thoughts about the Christmas Special with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 65+ Best Christmas Movies as per IMDb That You Must Watch