Death on the Nile: Ali Fazal's 'slippery fish' cousin Andrew and other wedding guests introduced in new clip

After facing several delays, Death on the Nile is all set to release in theatres next week on February 11. The film's trailers and promos are generating a lot of buzz and fans can't wait to dig into this murder mystery as Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot returns to solve another case, this time aboard a glamorous river steamer in Egypt.

In a new promo of the film ahead of its release, several main characters from the film who are aboard the streamer as a part of wedding celebrations of the character of Gal Gadot receive an interesting introduction. The clip also features actor Ali Fazal who is described as the "slippery fish" Cousin Andrew. Among other characters who also raise a suspicion include, Letitia Wright's Rosalie who portrays Linnet's (Gadot) schoolmate. Also, Russell Brand's Dr Windlesham makes an appearance.

Check out the new promo here:

Indian fans have particularly been looking forward to seeing Ali Fazal's act in the film. The actor had recently taken to Instagram to share a note of thanks for director Kenneth Branagh and also the cast and crew of the film as he wrote, "​​Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ali expressed his gratitude to the cast and makers of the film, he wrote, "Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters. Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with."

Death on the Nile also stars Emma Mackey, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening among others. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

