Death on the Nile Posters: Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh and more are cloaked in an air of mystery

The clock is ticking as fans anticipate the release of the upcoming Kenneth Branagh movie, Death on the Nile. The new character posters were recently dropped on Instagram and chaos ensued as fans are keeping a keen eye on any subliminal hints, already obsessed with solving the mysterious murder in the movie. The movie is set to release on February 11.

With a vintage hue to the posters, the Death on the Nile characters look ravishing in saturated tones. The character posters reveal which roles all the actors will play in the upcoming movie. Words levitate around Gal Gadot announcing herself as "The Bride", Kenneth Branagh as "The Detective", Emma Makey as "The Lover", Letitia Wright as "The Manager", Ali Fazal as "The Cousin", Annette Bening as "The Mother" and Tom Bateman as "The Associate". The stark contrast in warm and cool tones on some posters and none in the others raise suspicion in audiences. Is Gal Gadot, who is bathed in purple, the murderer? Or is this another twist in the story?

Check out Death of the Nile's character posters below:

Let us know what you think about these mysterious posters in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Death on the Nile is the sequel to the 2017 film, Murder on the Orient Express. Both, directed by Kenneth Branagh, are adaptations of Agatha Cristie's crime fiction novels. The films follow detective Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself, as he solves mysterious murders to catch the culprit or is it culprits?! The cast of the movie is a statement of its own with Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, Ali Fazal, Tom Bateman and more leading the pack.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot to star in and produce Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief remake