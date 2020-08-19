Death On The Nile Trailer: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal keep suspense alive in murder mystery sequel

Director Kenneth Branagh will be returning as Hercule Poirot, the famed Belgian detective, in Death On The Nile. Check out the film's trailer below.

After keeping audiences hooked to the screen with his 2017 directorial Murder On The Orient Express, director Kenneth Branagh has returned with his sequel titled Death On The Nile. The film created a massive buzz in India since actor Ali Fazal was roped in to play alongside Hollywood actors Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Emma Mackey among others. Death On The Nile's trailer was dropped today by the film's makers and another murder mystery is in the offing for the audiences.

The film features an ensemble cast which includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey among others. Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot, the famed Belgian detective. For the unversed, the film is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name.

The trailer takes us on a bon voyage on the Nile that quickly turns murky. The murder of a young heiress grips its travelers as Hercule Poirot takes centre stage in the investigation.

Check out Death On The Nile Trailer:

Sharing the trailer, Ali Fazal wrote, "MURDER WAS JUST THE BEGINNING! Had a blast working with this wonderful bunch .. #deathonthenile Quite the journey .. here’s a peak of the 1st trailer for Death On The Nile , in theatres this October 23. @DOTNMovie @20thcentury." He also shared the film's posters and tweeted, "This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it."

Take a look at the poster below:

This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it. https://t.co/LpS7BDpDSB pic.twitter.com/C5dgiOVWrB — Ali Fazal M / / अली (@alifazal9) August 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on Death On The Nile trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha shares a goofy video of her with beau Ali Fazal; Advices ‘Be with someone who can crack a joke’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×