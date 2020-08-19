  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Death On The Nile Trailer: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal keep suspense alive in murder mystery sequel

Director Kenneth Branagh will be returning as Hercule Poirot, the famed Belgian detective, in Death On The Nile. Check out the film's trailer below.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 08:49 pm
Ali Fazal,Gal Gadot,Hollywood,Death on the NileDeath On The Nile Trailer: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal keep suspense alive in murder mystery sequel.

After keeping audiences hooked to the screen with his 2017 directorial Murder On The Orient Express, director Kenneth Branagh has returned with his sequel titled Death On The Nile. The film created a massive buzz in India since actor Ali Fazal was roped in to play alongside Hollywood actors Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Emma Mackey among others. Death On The Nile's trailer was dropped today by the film's makers and another murder mystery is in the offing for the audiences.

The film features an ensemble cast which includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey among others. Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot, the famed Belgian detective. For the unversed, the film is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name. 

The trailer takes us on a bon voyage on the Nile that quickly turns murky. The murder of a young heiress grips its travelers as Hercule Poirot takes centre stage in the investigation. 

Check out Death On The Nile Trailer:

Sharing the trailer, Ali Fazal wrote, "MURDER WAS JUST THE BEGINNING!  Had a blast working with this wonderful bunch .. #deathonthenile Quite the journey .. here’s a peak of the 1st trailer for Death On The Nile , in theatres this October 23. @DOTNMovie @20thcentury." He also shared the film's posters and tweeted, "This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it." 

Take a look at the poster below: 

What are your thoughts on Death On The Nile trailer? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha shares a goofy video of her with beau Ali Fazal; Advices ‘Be with someone who can crack a joke’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement