Death of a Unicorn: Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd set to make dark comedy amidst strikes

Despite ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry, A24's upcoming film Death of a Unicorn has been granted permission to proceed with filming. Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd are set to portray a father and daughter duo who stumble upon a real unicorn, resulting in a peculiar encounter. The story unfolds as they unintentionally collide with the mythical creature and subsequently bring it to the secluded retreat of a wealthy pharmaceutical CEO, where its extraordinary healing abilities prompt a series of questionable decisions.

A24's Death of a Unicorn: Speculations for the role of CEO

In line with A24's distinct brand of dark comedy, the role of the pharmaceutical CEO, Dell Leopold, in Death of a Unicorn is yet to be cast. Given the studio's penchant for unconventional choices, one suggestion for this intriguing character is the acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes, known for his remarkable performances in films like The Menu. With A24's reputation for attracting top talent, there is no shortage of big names and famous faces who could skillfully portray the CEO alongside Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.

Independent productions and SAG-AFTRA: Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd's participation

Despite ongoing strikes led by SAG-AFTRA against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd will be able to participate in Death of a Unicorn as it falls under an independent production by A24. This separation from the AMPTP allows truly independent films to continue filming on a case-by-case basis. As card-carrying members of SAG-AFTRA, Ortega and Rudd can engage in the project while remaining aligned with the strike's objectives. The waivers provided by SAG-AFTRA, which require acknowledgment of the final deal with AMPTP, enable both stars and the dedicated production crew to pursue their craft amidst the strike, ensuring the film's progress.

With the commencement of shooting scheduled for the coming weeks, audiences will have to wait for the release of Death of a Unicorn, even without the added challenges posed by the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. However, the combination of A24's satirical take on the pharmaceutical industry, the comedic chemistry between Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, and the visionary direction of Alex Scarfman, known for his chilling films such as Hereditary and Midsommar, promises an extraordinary cinematic experience. As the production perseveres amid industry challenges, the unique blend of dark humor and an exceptional cast positions Death of a Unicorn for success upon its eventual release.

