Debby Ryan and Josh Dun Welcome Their First Child, Share UNSEEN Glimpse of Baby Girl Felix Winter Dun

Actress Debby Ryan has welcomed her first child with husband Josh Dun. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, Felix Winter Dun, through an Instagram post shared on Saturday, December 13. Ryan revealed that she gave birth earlier this month during an intimate home birth, surrounded by festive lights and winter scenery.

Debby Ryan shared a personal video from the birthing tub along with the first public photos of her newborn. One image showed Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun holding their baby, while others captured quiet moments from the day Felix was born.

In her caption, Ryan wrote, “We sat under the full moon— the cold supermoon— reminiscing on our life as a family of two, and told the child I was harboring that we were ready to become three. By midday, Felix was born under christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands.”

The actress praised her husband, calling him “an incredible teammate,” and thanked her birth team and the women who supported her during pregnancy. Ryan also shared heartfelt words about her daughter, whom she affectionately called “lil moonbeam.” “Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream and every chirp, squeak and whimper is music,” she wrote. “I’ve been a lot of things but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world— these are my greatest honors.”

How Debby Ryan shared her baby announcement on Instagram

In the Instagram carousel, Ryan offered glimpses into the home birth. One clip showed her sitting in an inflatable birthing pool as Dun comforted her. A Christmas tree glowed in the background, with snow visible through the window. Other photos featured Felix resting on Ryan’s chest, bonding with her father, and sleeping peacefully in a crib beside the tree.

Fans and celebrities quickly filled the comments with congratulations. January Jones wrote, “Congratulations!!” while Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph commented, “you did it.” Jennette McCurdy simply wrote, “felix.”

Ryan and Dun married on December 31, 2019, a year after getting engaged. Ryan rose to fame on Disney Channel shows Jessie and The Suite Life on Deck. In 2024, she appeared in American Horror Stories and Turtles All the Way Down. She is set to star in Famous alongside Zac Efron and in the sci-fi thriller Orion.

Josh Dun and Twenty One Pilots are also seeing career success. The band recently earned their 13th No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart with City Walls. Their latest album, Breach, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

ALSO READ: Hailee Steinfeld Pregnant: Actress expecting first baby with NFL Quarterback Josh Allen