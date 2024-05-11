Deborra-Lee Furness Shares What She Learned the Past Year Amid Her Divorce From Hugh Jackman; Says 'We Are All a Constant Evolution'

Over the past year, Australian actress Deborra-lee Furness, 68, has been reflecting on herself. Furness has learned a lot about herself after going through major life upheavals, most notably her widely reported divorce from Hugh Jackman in September 2023 after almost thirty years of marriage.

During the exclusive New York screening of Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Furness talked to PEOPLE about how these experiences have helped her find her power and perseverance. She underlined the notion that personal development is a continuous process, realizing that she and other people are in a state of permanent flux. Furness's ability to face life's obstacles with grace and courage and her increased self-awareness are probably the results of this introspective time.

ALSO READ: Suicide Squad Isekai: First Harley Quinn Trailer Out; Deets Here Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Deborra-Lee Furness Shares the Unwavering Support of Her Children for Her New Film

Deborra-lee Furness, who was married to Hugh Jackman, finds solace in the steadfast support of her children, Oscar Maximilian, 23, and Ava Eliot, 18, despite the changes in her life. Furness thanked them for their unwavering support and disclosed that they had already seen her new movie several times and are thrilled about it.

Furness claims that her kids are encouraging of one another's artistic pursuits, demonstrating a solid household relationship based on respect and encouragement. Furness finds strength and stability in their unfailing support, which demonstrates the enduring love and connection within their family, as they manage the changes in their lives.

Deborra-Lee Furness Embraces Strong Female Roles in 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2

Playing strong female characters in her films brings Deborra-lee Furness great satisfaction; it's a pastime she loves. She mentioned that the cast of "Force of Nature: The Dry 2" had a strong female lead cast, which drew her in.

Advertisement

Furness highlighted her love for portraying characters that show women as strong leaders and individuals with their own distinct views and perspectives, thereby acting as excellent role models for younger girls.

Furness wants to use her performances to uplift and empower people, especially young women, by showcasing strong, resilient, and determined characters. Her devotion to advancing diversity and representation in the entertainment business is seen in her choice of strong female leads.

ALSO READ: Chris Pines Stays Optimistic Post-Bad Reviews For His Film The Poolman; Says It Taught Him 'Resilience'

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman Announce Amicable Divorce in 2023

The life of actress Deborra-lee Furness, who is most known for her roles in Blessed, among other shows, had major changes in 2023. Furness and her husband, the well-known actor Hugh Jackman, made an amicable decision to dissolve their marriage in public.

They reaffirmed that their family remained their top focus in a joint statement. As they started this new chapter in their lives, they showed love, gratitude, and kindness. In order to preserve their dignity and show their family some thought during this time of transition, Furness and Jackman asked for understanding and respect for their privacy as they made their way through this transformation.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman Remain Amicable Post-Split, Spotted Together Celebrating His Birthday

Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman have shown that they are still involved in each other's lives even after disclosing their separation. A month after declaring their intention to dissolve their marriage, they gathered at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar in New York City to celebrate Jackman's 55th birthday with family and friends.

Since then, Jackman and Furness have both been spotted in New York City on different occasions. Recently, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, two of Jackman's friends, were observed strolling about the city.

On Friday, May 10th, Force of Nature: The Dry 2 will make its theatrical debut in the United States, bringing with it the promise of an exciting cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman And Jodie Comer To Team Up For New Robinhood Movie, To Be Directed By Michael Sarnoski