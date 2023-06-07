Debra Messing claims Will & Grace executives wanted her to wear 'chicken cutlets' at first outfit fitting

Debra Messing, renowned for her portrayal of Grace Adler on the hit sitcom 'Will & Grace,' recently shared her experience of uncomfortable wardrobe demands she encountered during the show's production. In a candid revelation, she disclosed that the executives at NBC wanted her to have larger breasts while filming the popular series.

Pushing back against body modification

During a panel discussion titled "The Magic of Will & Grace" at The Paley Center for Media, Messing bravely spoke out about her resistance to the idea of wearing silicone bra inserts to augment her chest size. She expressed her disapproval, stating, "I just wasn't a fan of, like, the whole idea of it."

ALSO READ: Did Pete Davidson say ‘F--k You and suck my d--k' to PETA over dog purchase? Here's what we know

Confronting the network president

While Messing did not mention the NBC president by name, she revealed that the wardrobe directive originated from the highest ranks of the network. Recounting her response to the demand, she boldly asserted, "If he wants it, then he needs to come here and tell me to my face."

Debra Messing's revelation highlights the challenges and pressures that actors face in relation to body image within the entertainment industry. Her unwavering refusal to conform to unrealistic beauty standards sends a powerful message about self-acceptance and the importance of challenging body-shaming practices. By sharing her candid remarks, Messing contributes to the ongoing conversation surrounding body positivity and the need for greater inclusivity in Hollywood. Her stance serves as a reminder that actors should be celebrated for their talent and not subjected to harmful body modifications. Messing's bravery in speaking out against body shaming inspires others to embrace their authentic selves and fosters a more inclusive and accepting industry culture.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber looks chic in Justin Bieber's shirt, shares a glimpse of 'outfit from husband’s closet'

ALSO READ: Prince Harry slams James Hewitt rumors and Piers Morgan ‘intimidation’ in court battle with MGN; DETAILS here