Decade Ender: Game of Thrones to Breaking Bad, shows that ended with a big bang in the last 10 years

While Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and The Big Bang Theory saw the biggest curtain calls this decade, there were several other iconic shows that took a bow this decade. Here's a look at a few of them.

It was a glorious decade for content. Several new television shows took over our weekend and helped us coin the term weekend binge. From Stranger Things to Better Call Saul, there have been some of the best television shows and series that kept us hooked through the decade. Television series and shows grew out from the small box into our palms this decade. There was so much content available that we found ourselves having a race against time. However, there were some TV series that kissed us goodbye in the past ten years and we find ourselves revisiting those iconic shows from time to time.

This year alone, we bid farewell to two iconic television shows. This summer, we were left teary-eyed as we watched Daenerys Targaryen die in the arms of Jon Snow and the curtains closed in on Game of Thrones. On the other hand, we also watched ourselves weep when Sheldon Cooper stood on stage to thank his wife and friends before The Big Bang Theory's end credits rolled down.

However, these were not the only shows that the sun set on. Here's a look at a few iconic shows that ended during the decade:

Game of Thrones (Last episode: 19 May 2019)

One of the most talked-about shows of the decade, Game of Thrones kissed the small screen goodbye in May 2019. The show ended on a controversial note where major GoT fandom criticised the way the final season was treated.

The Big Bang Theory (Last episode: 16 May 2019)

It started and ended with a Big Bang! The Big Bang Theory began a little before the decade began. We journeyed through Star Wars, Game of Thrones and other popular MCU and DC shows and movies with these nerds only to wave them goodbye this summer.

Orange Is The New Black (Last episode: 26 July 2019)

We wouldn't deny, our wardrobe had an orange prison suit somewhere hidden far behind all the black after we watched two seasons of the Orange Is The New Black. Not only did the series broadened the way stories of women were told, through different races, genders, and sexualities, OITNB also redefined the way we watched content for it proved OTT could be the new TV.

How I Met Your Mother (Last episode: 31 March 2014)

How can you forget this one? Almost halfway into the decade and fans of How I Met Your Mother finally found out who the mother was. While the ending was controversial, with fans debating over Ted's decision, fans are still getting over the yellow umbrella and the blue French horn.

Mad Men (Last episode: 17 May 2015)

While the world has been fascinated by advertisements, Jon Hamm took fans into behind the scenes of the advertising world from the 1960s with Mad Men. All of 92 episodes, the show bowed down in 2015 and is fondly revisited by fans even today.

The Office (Last episode: 16 May 2013)

Another show that went off the air during the first half of the decade was The Office. Back in 2013, the show watched John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer and others bow down in the finale of the show. However, recently, the cast teased a possible reunion. That's what they said! While fans continue to hope that the cast reunites for a special episode, the internet is flooded with memes and references from The Office.

Gossip Girl (Last episode: 17 December 2012)

You can love them, you can hate them but you cannot ignore Gossip Girl. The popular HBO show left the small screen in 2012 after making the headlines for some of the most scandalous storylines and scenes on the small screen. While we still cannot get over Serena and Blaire, the makers of the show are already in the works of making a Gossip Girl reboot.

Glee (Last episode: 20 March 2015)

One of the most memorable shows on the small screen, Glee gave us some of the best musical moments on television. From Don't Rain on My Parade to Teenage Dream, we still find ourselves playing the Glee performances while we perform under the shower.

Fleabag (Last episode: 8 April 2019)

When Phoebe Waller-Bridge woke up in her bed on the first episode of Fleabag, no one thought the show would create the amount of noise it did. Comprising of just two seasons, the tragedy-comedy was one of the best series in the second half of the decade.

Suits (Last episode: 25 September 2019)

We wish our lawyers were half as good-looking as Harvey Specter from Suits. The show, which began a little after the decade began, gave us bonds like Harvey and Mike Ross, a romance like Harvey and Donna's and most importantly, it gave Prince Harry Meghan Markle.

Which show's ending brought you to tears? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

