Decade Ender: Moonlight, Birdman, Spotlight, Green Book; ranking Best Picture Oscar winners of past 10 years

As we say goodbye to the decade really soon, here's a definitive ranking of the Best Picture Oscar winners from the past ten years. See if your favourite film of the decade topped our list below.

The decade has come and is almost bidding us farewell as it's been 10 gorgeous years of spectacular films. Some made us laugh, some made us cry, some left us baffled while some left us speechless! These films then get acknowledged with the highest of honours in Hollywood, i.e. The Academy Awards or Oscars. Back at the 82nd Academy Awards, Kathryn Bigelow beat her ex-husband James Cameron as The Hurt Locker (2009); which was directed by co-produced by the multitalented filmmaker, beat the highest-grossing film of all time (before Avengers: Endgame won the war in 2019) Avatar (2009) and was honoured with the Oscar for Best Picture.

One of the biggest mix-ups in Oscars history happened during the 89th Academy Awards when La La Land (2016) was initially announced as the Best Picture but in reality, it was Moonlight (2016) that won the Academy Award. There was a lot of controversy surrounding last year's Best Picture winner as well since Green Book was not deeply appreciated by the critics. While we'll come to know the 92nd Academy Awards nominations on January 13, 2020, the prestigious award ceremony will take place on February 10, 2020. A possible candidate for Best Picture winners includes Parasite, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Check out Pinkvilla's ranking of the Best Picture Oscar winners of the decade:

1. Moonlight

Cast: Trevante Rhodes, André Holland and Janelle Monáe

Beats: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea

2. Spotlight

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams

Beats: The Big Short, Bridge of Spies, Brooklyn, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Martian, The Revenant, Room

3. The Hurt Locker

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty

Beats: Avatar, The Blind Side, District 9, An Education, Inglourious Basterds, Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire, A Serious Man, Up, Up in the Air

4. Argo

Cast: Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston and Alan Arkin

Beats: Amour, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Django Unchained, Les Misérables, Life of Pi, Lincoln, Silver Linings Playbook, Zero Dark Thirty

5. 12 Years A Slave

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch

Beats: American Hustler, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, Nebraska, Philomena, The Wolf of Wall Street

6. The King's Speech

Cast: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter

Beats: 127 Hours, Black Swan, The Fighter, Inception, The Kids Are All Right, The Social Network, Toy Story 3, True Grit, Winter's Bone

7. The Artist

Cast: Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo

Beats: The Descendants, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, The Help, Hugo, Midnight in Paris, Moneyball, The Tree of Life, War Horse

8. The Shape of Water

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon and Richard Jenkins

Beats: Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

9. Birdman

Cast: Michael Keaton, Edward Norton and Emma Stone

Beats: American Sniper, Boyhood, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Imitation Game, Selma, The Theory of Everything, Whiplash

10. Green Book

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini

Beats: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Roma, A Star Is Born, Vice

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2019: From Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez to Adam Driver, Brad Pitt, Top 10 Acting Performances

Which is your favourite Oscar-winning film from this decade? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More