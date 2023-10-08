'Decided just to do all of them': Why John Krasinski and Emily Blunt once gift-wrapped Jimmy Kimmel's whole car

Every family has their own traditions for each holiday season. But for talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel and his neighbors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, their tradition involves a hilarious prank war that has been escalating for years. These two couples, who share a neighborhood and a knack for playful rivalry, have turned a prank into an annual holiday event that has given netizens some genuine content to enjoy.

Jimmy Kimmel on his prank condition with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Jimmy Kimmel during his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! , narrated the prank war between him and John Krasinski. It all began innocently enough, with Krasinski and Blunt "breaking" into Kimmel's home, leaving behind festive decorations. In response, Kimmel decided to install a neon insurance sign on their property, much to their bewilderment. From there, the pranks grew more elaborate and outrageous each year.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt reached new heights to prank Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel decided to do something bigger by gift-wrapping the entire house of Krasinski and Blunt, in a hope to end the prank war. But what followed next took Kimmel by surprise as his friendly neighborhood celebrity couple had no plans to end this ongoing war. Krasinski and Blunt took the prank to another level when they decided to meticulously gift wrap every inch of Jimmy Kimmel’s car. A giant tag reading "From your Secret Santa" hung from the side. As Kimmel unwrapped his car, he was met with an avalanche of ornaments tumbling out as he opened the door.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not going to cook tonight,' How Emily Blunt USED Leonardo DiCaprio to make husband John Krasinski prepare meal for her

But John Krasinski and Emily Blunt weren't finished yet. Blunt during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel! Live shared that the prank on Kimmel was a combination. “We went through a couple of options and decided just to do all of them,” Blunt added. They added carol singers and even a reindeer to the mix. Krasinski went all out, dressing up as Father Christmas and loading Kimmel's car with his belongings, which he humorously claimed were intended for "the children of America."

In the world of friendly neighborly rivalries, the prank war between Jimmy Kimmel and John Krasinski undoubtedly takes the cake, setting new goals for the best possible prank. Fans are surely waiting eagerly for further installments in this prank war.

ALSO READ: The Late Night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert announce 1st live show; Read details