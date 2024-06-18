'Decided to Put That Burden on Other People': Sabrina Carpenter Talks About The Success Of Her Hit Song Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the most hardworking artists who found huge mainstream success after she released her song titled Espresso. It’s not just her fans who are reciting the song's lyrics; celebrities like Adele also enjoy the song.

The Nonsense singer opened up about the song's virality in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Read ahead to know what the singer had to say about her newfound success.

Sabrina Carpenter on her success after Espresso's release

Carpenter gave an interview to Rolling Stone that was published on June 17. During her conversation, she spoke about her viral song Espresso.

She said, “My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?’” The singer added, “I just love that people get my sense of humor.” Carpenter’s sense of humor is one of the prime things that is talked about online a lot.

The Nonsense vocalist revealed to the publication that her hit song came as an inspiration after her trip to Crêperie, France. She said, “I decided to put that burden on other people.”

While expanding on working with her collaborators on the song, including Steph Jones, Amy Allen, and Julian Bunetta, the singer said that she has really “honed” in on the individuals that she loves making music with.

Sabrina Carpenter shares an emotional post after her Wembley Stadium performance

The Feather singer posted about her recent performance at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Her post featured multiple pictures of her giving a powerful performance on stage, posing in different outfits, and the stadium full of people. She also included a video at the end where we get a glimpse of her performance.

In her caption, she expressed her gratefulness and experience performing at the stadium. She wrote:

“Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball. 80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank.”

In other news, the hitmaker is expanding her career trajectory with her partnership with Van Leeuwen for an espresso-flavored ice cream. She took to her Instagram story to announce this collab. She revealed that the ice cream will be available from June 28, per People.

