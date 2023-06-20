Dee Devlin reaches NYC to support fiance Conor McGregor amid sexual assault allegations; Details inside

Conor McGregor was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA finals. The woman who accused the UFC fighter claimed that the incident took place on 9 June, 2023. McGregor was accused of “violently” forcing himself on the woman. Amid this controversy, Conor and his fiance Dee Devlin are spending time together in New York.

Conor McGregor's fiance Dee Devlin flies to NYC to meet him

Dee Devlin flew to NYC to be with her fiance Conor McGregor amid the sexual assault controversy. The UFC fighter was recently accused of forcing himself on a woman while he attended the NBA finals. The couple looked like they decided to take a timeout away from the media reports and controversies. McGregor shared pictures that showed him and Dee having a relaxing time as they celebrated Father’s Day for the father of three.

In one picture, Dee was spotted rubbing Conor’s feet while she looked at him lovingly. Conor lounged on the bed while his fiancee rubbed his feet with her engagement ring decorating her hand. In another picture, Conor and Nadia flaunted huge grins while being surrounded by their three children. "The Best Fathers Day yet!" Conor wrote in the caption. He added, "Happy Fathers Day, gents. God bless."

Dee Devlin has not made any public statements regarding the rumors about the sexual assault claims surrounding her fiance. The couple is also expecting their fourth child together. Nadia has been dating the UFC fighter for ten years and has been engaged to him since 2020.

What did Conor McGregor do?

A woman recently accused McGregor of sexually assaulting her. She claimed that he forced her to perform oral sex on him while he also tried to sodomize her. Soon after the news of the accusations spread, a video that showed McGregor guiding the woman to the bathroom surfaced. In the video, Conor’s security stood by the door guarding it while he and the accuser went inside.

Conor’s attorney has claimed that the accuser is lying and their claims are false. On the same day, McGregor also got in trouble after he knocked out Miami Heat’s mascot Burnie. The mascot had to be hospitalized post his encounter with Conor.

