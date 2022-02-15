Deep Water: First clip from upcoming movie teases Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's twisted relationship

While the rest of the world celebrates Valentine's Day, Hulu has taken a different approach, releasing a teaser trailer for their forthcoming psychological thriller film Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck (Gone Girl) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out).

Deep Water, a film version of Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel, has been in the works since 2013, but it only got momentum in 2019 when de Armas and Affleck signed on as protagonists. It was supposed to debut in November 2020, however there were a few setbacks owing to the coronavirus outbreak, as per Screenrant. Deep Water, directed by Adrian Lyne of Fatal Attraction, follows married couple Vic (Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (de Armas). They begin to play twisted mind games after falling out of love with one other, with fatal implications for people around them.

The new teaser trailer is just one minute and 18 seconds long, but it captures the impression of a developing and unpleasant tension seething under the surface between its two protagonists, as well as a sense of suspense that sets the tone for what viewers may anticipate from the whole film. The teaser, set to a developing soundtrack, shows Melinda questioning Vic to verify his love for her before declaring that there is something wrong with her.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

As per Screenrant, the film is directed by Adrian Lyne, who has also directed Fatal Attraction and Jacob's Ladder, and the script is co-written by Sam Levinson, who presently serves in the same capacity on the immensely successful HBO series, Euphoria, and Zach Helm. Deep Water will premiere on Hulu on March 18.

