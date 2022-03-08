Deep Water: First trailer TEASES Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' complicated marriage and a gruesome murder

Deep Water's debut trailer has arrived, depicting Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' difficult marriage and its inexorable breakdown. The psychological thriller, based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 book of the same name, follows Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple who seem to be falling out of love and begin playing deadly mind games against one another in an attempt to retain the spice in their marriage.

As per Screenrant, Deep Water also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Dash Mihok, and Kristen Connolly in addition to Affleck and de Armas. The film's development stalled for over a decade, with Fatal Attraction's Adrian Lyne coming on to direct in 2013 until finally picking up momentum in 2019 when Affleck and de Armas signed on to star and Disney purchased the rights to the movie for 20th Century Studios.

Now, The official Deep Water trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios, with just under two weeks till the film's release. The video depicts Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' complex marriage, as the latter sleeps with other individuals, much to the anger of the former.

Check out the trailer below:

Aside from Affleck's comeback to the genre, Deep Water marks director Adrian Lyne's full return to the sensual psychological thriller he became renowned for in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as his first picture in 20 years. When Deep Water comes on Hulu on March 18, only time will tell how Lyne's genre comeback compares to his previous efforts.

