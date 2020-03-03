Deepika Padukone has one GIF review for Scarlett Johansson's Jojo Rabbit and we can totally relate

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared her reaction to Jojo Rabbit. The movie stars Scarlet Johansson and Taika Waititi in the lead.

We know Oscars 2020 is far gone and we've spoken enough about Parasite. But it seems like has a little Oscar hangover. The actress has been in the news lately with regard to work, shoots and more. From Chhapaak in January to turning into the talk of the town for an upcoming project with , Deepika has made the headlines over the past few weeks. However, she decided to give her a break on Monday and sit down to watch a movie. And she picked out a great watch.

The Chhapaak star took to Instagram to reveal that she was watching Jojo Rabbit. The movie stars Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi in prominent roles. Although the actress did not reveal her thoughts in words, she shared a gif that perfectly summed up her reaction to the movie. Using the hashtag "#JojoRabbit", Deepika used the GIF that affirmed that her mind was blown away by the movie.

We completely relate for we were equally mindblown by the Taika Waititi directorial. Check out the photo below:

