Deepika Padukone to reunite with Vin Diesel for Xander Cage 4? Fast & Furious actor drops huge hint

marked her Hollywood debut in style. The actress was part of the 2017 xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel and packed a punch as Serena Unger in the film. Now, Vin Diesel's latest post seems to have sent fans into a tizzy as he dropped a huge hint about the next film in the xXx franchise. And from the looks of it, Deepika Padukone may soon jet off to Hollywood for next international project.

After much swirling of rumours since early last year, Deepika's fans have been looking forward to see the star take on an action packed role just like her first Hollywood project.

Taking to Instagram, Vin Diesel shared a picture of himself in a massive fur coat and captioned it, "Appreciate the creativity..How ironic that I had a Xander Cage meeting. Each Franchise has their respective beautiful Family. Blessed." That wasn't all. Vin Diesel also used hashtags to mention the names of lead cast of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. "#RubyRose #ninadobrev #deepikapadukone #Liveforthis #XanderCage4," read Vin's caption. If this isn't huge hint, we don't know what is.

Check out Vin Diesel's post below:

If it does turn out to be true, Xander Cage 4 will be Deepika's second Hollywood film. Meanwhile, back in India, Deepika's upcoming film trailer of Chhapaak was released and has been received with much appreciation. The actress will be essaying the role of an acid attack survivor and will be see alongside Vikrant Massey. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will release on 10 January, 2020.

