'Deeply Unpleasant Person': Meghan McCain Criticizes Jennifer Lopez's Behavior On The View In New Podcast

Meghan McCain's new podcast, Citizen McCain, stirred controversy as she discussed Jennifer Lopez's reputation, claiming Lopez was "deeply unpleasant" during their time together on The View.

McCain and cohost Miranda Wilkins, along with guest Carlos King, discussed Lopez's recent career challenges and shared negative experiences with the superstar.

Meghan McCain takes A Dig at Jennifer Lopez

McCain said in the podcast, "I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does, I feel bad because we're turning a point where there's bullying happening to J.Lo. She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen [when she was on The View]. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don't really understand why it was needed."

McCain also alleged that Lopez may have targeted a TikTok video where McCain criticized her, though she provided no proof of Lopez's involvement in the video's removal, which was later reinstated after an appeal.

A representative for McCain previously stated to Entertainment Weekly that, "We do not know how or why we received a violation notice. We pressed 'appeal' and the video was reinstated in a few hours." The platform's reporting process involves both automated detection and anonymous user reporting, making it impossible for McCain to identify who reported the video.

On the podcast, McCain further detailed her encounters with Lopez, criticizing her behavior during backstage preparations at The View. She said, "I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn't be more delightful when you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f---ing minutes."

McCain acknowledged Lopez's global stardom but emphasized her disappointment in Lopez's attitude, suggesting she could have been more pleasant during their interactions.

Carlos King recalls an early encounter with Jennifer Lopez

Guest Carlos King, a self-proclaimed fan of Lopez, shared positive memories of meeting her early in her career in 2001. King said, "She was so nice, and she didn't have a big entourage. Now look, I'm not a dummy. She has since became, like, this global superstar."

He added, "Megan knows I love Vegas. I went to see J.Lo in Vegas and — top 5 shows I've ever been to in my life… She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break. She's a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren't buying the tickets."

The discussion on Citizen McCain underscored differing perspectives on Lopez's public image, highlighting both admiration for her talent and criticism of her professional conduct.

