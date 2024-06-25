Deepwater Horizon Ending Explained: Who Survived The Disaster?

The real story of the huge oil rig disaster that happened off the coast of Louisiana on April 20, 2010, is faithfully portrayed in Deepwater Horizon. The film, which was directed by Peter Berg, follows the events leading up to and following the explosion of the titular offshore drilling rig, which was run by the Transocean business at BP's request.

Everyone is depicted to be in danger as BP executives Donald Vidrine and Robert Kaluza (played by Brad Leland and John Malkovich, respectively) push the workers to their breaking point.

How did the Deepwater Horizon end?

As Mike Williams, the actual Chief Electronics Technician on board the rig, Mark Wahlberg delivers a strong performance that keeps the suspense throughout Deepwater Horizon, never compromising the story's seriousness or gravity. The viewer is acutely aware of the consequences of the failure, which ultimately dominate the film's heroic moments despite its dark tone.

This comparison between the actual events of that day and the version of the disaster that the filmmakers chose to portray shows how admirably faithful Deepwater Horizon is to the factual consideration of the explosion.

The distressed workers from the offshore unit in Deepwater Horizon come home and tearfully reunite with their family in the film's ending. Not all of them, though, would survive to return. An archive montage toward the end shows that the disaster claimed the lives of eleven men. Prior to the credits, Berg's film honors the fallen by showing their images.

Berg's Patriots Day, which paid tribute to the heroes of the Boston Marathon bombings and their aftermath, followed a similar strategy. Aaron Dale Burkeen, a crane operator, was one of the Deepwater Horizon workers who lost their lives. He selflessly gave his life to keep the other members of the team safe from a flaming crane.

Burkeen turns out to be a close companion of Mike Williams, the Chief Electronics Technician played by Mark Wahlberg. Mike struggled to survive, and he and Andrea Fleytas (Gina Rodriguez), the rig's dynamic position operator, also did so by diving into the ocean and being saved later. Fleytas no longer works in the oil industry and resides in California, as the concluding montage reveals.

It comes out that Mike's boss, James "Mr. Jimmy" Harrell (Kurt Russell), the offshore installation manager, is still employed by Transocean, an offshore drilling company. Following a year-long fight with cancer, Harrell passed away in 2021 following the film's release.

It was the worst oil disaster in the history of the US

The fact that the Deepwater Horizon oil spill turned into the biggest oil disaster in American history is reiterated by the ending. "The blowout lasted for 87 days, spilling an estimated 210 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico," the movie's postscript states. Beyond what the film suggests, the catastrophe had a significant effect on the ecosystem.

Scientists have shown how the oil leak killed thousands of marine mammals and sea turtles while also destroying their habitat, according to the National Ocean Service. The oil disaster was genuinely unfortunate, leaving 11 dead, 17 injured, and a drastically changed ecosystem behind.

