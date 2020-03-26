Defending Jacob: Chris Evans goes to extreme ends to protect his son accused of murder in new trailer

Chris Evans is a protective dad who has to take matter into his own hands when his 14-year-old son is accused of murder in the gripping brand new trailer of Defending Jacob. Check out the trailer of Defending Jacob below.

Chris Evans is truly shedding his Captain America avatar by taking one gritty role after another. After playing the flamboyant menace in 2019's hit movie, Knives Out, Chris is back with a bang! This time, the Avengers: Endgame star plays Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney in Defending Jacob, an Apple TV miniseries. Defending Jacob is based on William Landay's 2012 book and will see Evans reunite with his Knives Out co-star Jaeden Martell. Moreover, Defending Jacob also stars Michelle Dockery, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel and J.K. Simmons.

Defending Jacob traces the lives of the Barber family from a small Massachusetts town and how their lives are rocked to its very core when Andy and Laurie's (Michelle) 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden) is accused of murdering his classmate. Things look anything but fine and dandy for Jacob as the evidence points towards him as the murderer. However, being a father takes precedence over anything else for Andy and he takes matters into his own hands to prove his son's innocence.

Check out the gripping brand new trailer of Defending Jacob below:

Are you excited to see Chris Evans in a new avatar in Defending Jacob? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans and his pet dog Dodger are here to tackle your self isolation blues with an adorable selfie

The first three episodes of Defending Jacob will be out on April 24, 2020. The remaining five out of the total eight episodes will be made available each Friday.

Meanwhile, Chris is in talks to star in Little Shop of Horrors remake as the evil dentist, Orin Scrivello, who was Audrey's abusive, sadistic boyfriend. Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to play Audrey while Taron Egerton is in talks to play Seymour.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More