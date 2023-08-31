'Definitely, ignorance is bliss': Fans criticize Hailey Bieber's beauty line for mistaking Alaska as a different country

Hailey Bieber, a prominent figure in both the modeling and entrepreneurial spheres, recently encountered a lighthearted yet notable twist in her journey. In an Instagram post aimed at promoting the latest addition to her Rhode skincare line, Bieber unintentionally triggered a wave of amusement and attention due to a charming blunder. This incident not only showcases the playful side of the celebrity but also highlights the power of social media in turning a seemingly ordinary promotional post into a memorable and endearing moment. Delve into the details of the amusing misstep, explore the subsequent reactions across various social platforms, and dive into the essence of the new lip treatment flavor that Hailey Bieber introduced to her enthusiastic audience.

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Instagram blunder

Hailey Bieber, known for her fashion-forward endeavors, recently posted a captivating photo on Instagram to promote the new strawberry glaze variety of her Peptide Lip Treatment. The image featured Hailey in a sultry high-waisted bikini, leaning against a vintage Corvette convertible, undoubtedly catching the eye of her dedicated followers.

The caption, "(strawberry emoji) season. new treats are on the way (car emoji)," set the stage for what should have been a straightforward promotional post.

The amusing comment mishap

Things took an unexpected turn when an eager fan inquired about the availability of the new Rhode Line in Alaska. The skincare company's response to this innocent question triggered a wave of amusement on social media.

The fan asked, "Does Rhode ship to Alaska?" The skincare company responded, "Our team is working hard to have Rhode available in additional countries soon! Stay tuned for more updates to come."

Eagle-eyed social media users immediately noticed the gaffe. They flooded the comments section with witty responses, highlighting the obvious, "Alaska is in the USA" and playfully noting, "Hahaha this is hilarious, Alaska is the USA lol lol definitely ignorance is bliss."

Hailey Bieber's stylish launch celebration

To celebrate the launch of this delectable lip treatment, Hailey Bieber was seen at a Krispy Kreme shop in New York City, donning several berry-inspired outfits during her press circuit. She showcased a remarkable sense of style in ensembles by Vivienne Westwood, Marc Jacobs, and Ermanno Scervino.

In contrast, her husband, Justin Bieber, opted for a more relaxed look, sporting gray sweats, bright yellow Crocs, and a pink trucker hat.

