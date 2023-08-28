'Definition of Goddess': Fans gush over Salma Hayek after she posts steamy pic in a blue swimsuit

Salma Hayek, the mesmerizing star of The Joan Is Awful, continues to captivate our attention with her picturesque beach photos. In a recent Instagram post, the 56-year-old actress shared yet another envy-inducing snapshot from her seemingly endless vacation, leaving us all green with jealousy.

ALSO READ: How does Salma Hayek stay gorgeous without botox? Actress reveals beauty secrets

Salma Hayek a beach beauty in blue

Fans couldn't help but chuckle at Salma's caption, "Every now and then, your hair decides to cooperate when you least expect or when you least needed. Every once in a while, your hair decides to cooperate when you least expect it or when you least need it. #goodhairday." Her candidness about the unpredictability of beach hair resonated with many, adding a relatable touch to her glamorous moment.

In this captivating photo, Salma Hayek exudes timeless beauty as she graces the shores in a sporty scoop-neck swimsuit. The vibrant azure hue of her one-piece elegantly complements the surrounding sea, creating a harmonious scene as she enjoys the waves. With her wet hair cascading over her shoulders, Salma's makeup-free look accentuates her natural radiance, showcasing her youthful allure.

Salma shares her vacation journey with her fans

Salma's vacation is not just a single stunning moment – she consistently shares her journey. Alongside her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, she treats her followers to a series of captivating images. Whether it's relaxing in a hammock, donning a stylish crochet dress over a nautical striped bikini, or rocking a chic black two-piece with a straw hat, Salma's vacation style is a visual delight.

ALSO READ: Salma Hayek opens up about her role in Black Mirror Season 6; Says she was 'shocked' by the script

Meanwhile, apart from enjoying her vacation, Salma Hayek opened up about her perspective on aging in Hollywood. At 56, she emphasized that she's thriving in her best era yet, shattering preconceptions about age. Referring to her marriage to luxury group Kering's CEO, Pinault, she expressed the happiness she found in growing older alongside someone she loves.

Salma's wellness approach

Curious minds want to know, and fans were all ears when Salma spilled the beans on her wellness routine. From cardio and high-intensity interval training to outdoor activities like swimming, dog walking, and dancing, Hayek's approach to staying active is both refreshing and relatable. Plus, her balanced approach to diet, one that includes indulgent treats struck a chord with fans who believe in savoring life's pleasures.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salma Hayek had ‘phobia of marriage’, did not know she was getting married to husband Francois-Henri Pinault