Deleted Scene: Emotional 'Take A Knee' Sequence That Didn't Make It To Final Cut Of Avengers Endgame

You bow to the heroes, you bow to the ones who saved your life and the world from getting destroyed. And hence, it was necessary for a legendary actor like Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed Iron Man in the MCU to get a heroic tribute in his last movie, Avengers: Endgame.

The star had carried the heavy mantle of Iron Man since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the 2019 movie had everyone crying over the death of the superhero, the billionaire, and the philanthropist, it had another very emotional sequence called Take a Knee, which was cut from the movie, but was added to the extended version.

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene

When we see Tony Stark taking his last breath, his wife Pepper Potts gives him a final kiss, that’s when it was the last time he was alive. Soon Captain America sheds tears for a hero, he once called, “not a guy to make the sacrifice play.”

However, after this, the deleted sequence starts called Take a Knee, and Ronin, who we know as Hawkeye/Clint Barton gets down on a knee, bowing to the sacrifice and the legend of Tony Stark.

In front of him are T'Challa aka the Black Panther and Captain Marvel, who see Barton kneeling and join him paying the man their respect. Soon Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and Karen Gillian’s Nebula kneel as well.

Advertisement

Captain America, wounded, although stumbling joins Ant-Man and others. The camera then shows Doctor Stephen Strange — who still hesitates to believe that the one route to winning through the bigger sacrifice has already happened — takes time and comes forward for Iron Man.

Gamora, who is not of this time and not of these people, however, leaves the location, while all the Avengers are in shock and paying respect to Tony Stark.

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame still happens to be the most epic entry in all of MCU. The movie brought together almost every hero that was introduced in the previous movies by Marvel Studios.

If you happen to miss it, Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War had a bigger role in Avengers: Age of Ultron and were teased heavily.

The name Endgame was taken from the dialogue of Tony Stark, who while struggling to make his teammates understand the need for a shield up in space, states, “Up there is the endgame.”

Advertisement

Then Thor sees all the Infinity Stones and also the forthcoming of Vision.

After the battle of Sokovia when the trinity of Marvel are walking in the hallway of the new Avengers facility, Thor tells Captain America and Iron Man that the Mind Stone, which is the second of the six Infinity Stones showing up in the last few years is not a coincidence and “someone is playing intricate games and has made pawns of us.”

Who knew it was Thanos and imagine the gruesome plan he had in his mind.

There are a lot more villains to fight, and a lot many sacrifices. Keep yourself strong and ready for another battle, for another war.

ALSO READ: MCU's Avengers 5 Hints at Return of 60 Plus Marvel Characters; Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, and More