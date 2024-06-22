Deleted Scene: VIDEO Of Wade Wilson At X-Mansion That Didn't Make It To Final Cut Of Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 did impress the CBM lovers in theaters; however, it had more to it. The 2018 movie brought forth a lot of emotions, along with a lot of lovable characters. With the time traveler Cable, the brother of Professor X, Juggernaut, and a brief cameo of Brad Pitt, the film even surprised its viewers with a deleted scene.

While a lot was already attracting moviegoers to the big screens, the filmmakers decided to bring up some even more spurring touch-ups through its digital release. Now that we welcome the merc with a mouth into the MCU, what could be a better time to revisit an old deleted scene?

Deleted Scene from Deadpool 2

The Blu-Ray release of Deadpool 2 had a lot to offer to the superhero fanatics. An interesting fact about the release was a few deleted scenes that had been included in its special feature, the “Super Duper Cut.”

Talking about the scenes, one of them begins with Colossus doing burpees on the lawn of X mansion, which cuts to Wade Wilson doing some chores in the kitchen. While he is accompanied by Negasonic Teenage Warhead and her girlfriend Yukio, Wilson is seen labeling food from the refrigerator.

We also have a look at the labels with names like Beast, Colossus, NTW, Yukio, and then Wheels.

While Wheels is no famous name of any mutant, it is a reference to ahem! Professor X himself.

Further in the scene, Wade gets into an argument with Negasonnic, which, as usual, ends up in Deadpool using some strong words.

More about Deadpool 2

The 2018 movie was something extraordinary. It surely did not just bring up a story of Deadpool alone, but also some of the huge characters from the comic books.

While the audience hugely appreciated the tale, helping the film earn $732 million worldwide, it also introduced us to one more potential character, Domino, played by Zazie Beetz.

She is one of the most powerful characters in the comics, coming from the most traumatic past. Along with her ability to manipulate probability, she is even one dangerous mutant mercenary.

Besides her, the audience was surprised to see the perfectly adapted Cable by Josh Brolin, who in the comics is the son of Scott Summers and Jean Grey, aka Cyclops and Pheonix, respectively.

With all that excitement, just fasten your seatbelts as one long ride is right around the corner. Deadpool & Wolverine’s adventure will be released on July 26, 2024.

