'Delusional and jet lagged xo': Hailey Bieber channels pink princess ballerina vibes for trip to Paris amidst Rhode lip tint launch

Hailey Bieber has been creating trends, launching viral Rhode products, and upping her fashion as well as skincare game recently. The model is busy attending occasions, promoting her beauty line, and featuring in campaigns like Victoria's Secret, Saint Laurent, and Fila. The 26-year-old is in Paris for an event and she is channeling a pink princess ballerina vibe.

This isn't the first time she has channeled a balletcore aesthetic. Recently, she announced the upcoming launch of her lip tints, and out of the four shades, one of them is inspired by ballet, and in the photo shoot for the shade, the socialite channeled her ballerina dreams.

Hailey Bieber channels princess ballerina vibes for Paris trip

Hailey took to her Instagram to share images of herself wearing a baby pink Tory Burch mini dress with a draped bodice, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a 3D detail towards the end of the outfit. The media personality styled her short hair with a velvet bow and wore Mary Jane flats, gold hoop earrings, silver rings, and sleek, black sunglasses to complete the look.

For the unversed, the Tory Burch dress is from the recent spring and summer 2024 collection which debuted on the runway around two weeks ago, and Hailey already managed to flaunt the piece. She wrote, "Hi Paris," on one Instagram story and "Delusional and jet-lagged xo," on another. Recently, she posted a photoshoot from her upcoming lip treatment launch.

Hailey Bieber inspired by Balletcore for lip tint shade

To promote the Ribbon shade of the lip tints, Hailey wore a long-sleeved black leotard which she paired with ankle socks and pink satin ballet slippers. She accessorized it with large, gold earrings and a stack of bangles. Hailey further styled her hair into a high ponytail with a pink scrunchie. The model told Vogue that Ribbon is a nod to her past life as a ballet dancer. She revealed she was a dancer for 12 years and this promo aesthetic was a reference to it.

While the Ribbon shade is a sheer pink, the others include a rose taupe titled Toast, a crushed berry named Raspberry Jelly, and a rich brown dubbed Espresso. Hailey has recently jet-setted to more locations other than Paris. She recently visited Tokyo, Japan for an event and was accompanied by her husband Justin Bieber. Prior to that, the couple visited New York City to launch Rhode's previous launch, the strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment.

