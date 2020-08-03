Demi Lovato accidentally leaks fiancé Max Ehrich's email address and his inbox blew up with THESE mails

Max Ehrich took to Twitter and revealed that after Demi Lovato leaked his email id online, he has been flooded with emails.

Max Ehrich's mail account has been buzzing with emails thanks to Demi Lovato. The lovebirds, who recently announced their engagement, turned to Twitter to reveal the events unfolded recently. The Young and the Restless actor revealed his gorgeous lady love accidentally leaked his email on social media. Max took to Twitter and began by tweeting, "When ur fiancé accidentally leaks your email," he began revealing the series of events. He then went on to reveal that he received several kind emails from fans.

"But thank you for the kind emails haha much love," Max tweeted. The international singer apologised to Max and added laughing emojis. "OMG, I'M SO SORRY," the 27-year-old singer said. Max replied to Demi, asking her to reply to the emails that have flooded his email id. "love u baby but now u gotta reply to them all thanks!!!!!!" he tweeted back.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker also added, "HAahahahaha, also I just realized I’m only following you and I love that, was wondering why you were my entire feed." Demi has 55 million followers but she follows only Max.

Check out the Twitter interactions below:

Apart from the adorable interaction, Demi also took to Instagram and revealed that the recently-engaged couple decided to dress up for a date night. The stunning couple painted our timeline red with their sizzling photo. Demi shared the picture with the caption, "Date night at Nobu. I love you @maxehrich". Check it out below:

