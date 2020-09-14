Demi Lovato ADDRESSES Max Ehrich’s old tweets about Selena Gomez: Says ‘write about what actually matters’

Demi Lovato reacted to the resurfaced tweets of fiance Max Ehrich in which he calls Selena Gomez prettier than Demi Lovato. Scroll down to see what she said.

Demi Lovato is seemingly addressing those tweets from fiance Max Ehrich that have started circulating on social media. The 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to address screenshots of tweets from a few years ago in which the 29-year-old actor said Selena Gomez was a better singer and was “prettier” than Demi. “Hahaha Selena Gomez and demi are cute together [sic] but boy if you think demi is prettier…you’re WRONG!” Max allegedly tweeted.

“There’s a female singer that screams so much, that’s why my girl S is better than you know who,” Max allegedly tweeted in 2015 along with a crying laughing emoji. Demi responded to the tweets, calling them “fake.”

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have a conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” Demi started her message. “Secondly, don’t y’all have more important s–t to write about in 2020???” Demi continued. “I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”

“So while on one hand, I understand have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are – but on the other hand, if you’re aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.” Demi added.

In case you missed it, Demi and Max announced their engagement in July this year after a 6-month whirlwind romance.

